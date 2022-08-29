EAEU nations discussing creation of Eurasian agency for strategic initiatives

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The idea of creating the Eurasian agency for strategic initiatives is being considered in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for supporting the development of regions. The issue was discussed by heads of economic departments of the Union’s member states and representatives of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) on the sidelines of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, the EEC reported via its Telegram channel on Monday.

It is suggested that a new institution not be created, but the work be based on a consortium of national agencies for strategic planning, according to Minister for Integration and Macroeconomics of the EAEU Sergey Glazyev.

"The activities of such a consortium may be targeted at the development of a common methodology for assessing investment projects, drafting recommendations to increase investment attractiveness, supporting regions in attracting investments and preparing investment projects," Glazyev was quoted as saying.

In the future a development institution may be created on the basis of experience gained, using the principles and approaches developed, the report said. The sides agreed to continue the work in this direction and suggested that the EEC draft a concept and a draft agreement on the creation of the Eurasian agency for strategic initiatives.

The meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council took place in Kyrgyzstan.