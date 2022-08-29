Russian top diplomat notes positive potential of Non-Aligned Movement

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Non-Aligned Movement has positive and encouraging potential in resolving international problems, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Zvezda TV channel.

"[Its] potential is positive and encouraging, particularly in the context of efforts being taken today on the shaping of a multipolar, fair and democratic world order," he said.

According to the Russian top diplomat, this is an objective process historically conditioned by the uneven international development. "The planet’s formerly ‘backward’ regions become the ‘engines’ of the global economy, the new centers of economic growth, of the financial might with increasing political influence. China, India, Egypt, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, African states are becoming the pillars of the objectively shaped world order. The era of building a genuine multipolarity will be long. China and Turkey participate in these processes without being part of the Non-Aligned Movement. They are establishing rather close cooperation with it," he said.

Lavrov added that the Non-Aligned Movement, having 120 votes in the UN, is capable of directly influencing decisions there for the further development of mankind.