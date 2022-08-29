West attempts to differentiate between ‘democracies’ and others — Russian top diplomat

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Lately, the West has been attempting to draw a distinction between "democracies" and the rest, while granting the "democracy" status to the US, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Zvezda TV channel.

"The Non-Aligned Movement is a non-homogenous body. As we found out, it is represented both by what is called the democracies, and electoral autocracies, monarchies and many other forms of state structures each of those with sovereign equality in accordance with the UN Charter. Lately, the West has been trying to distinguish the ‘democracies’ and the rest. The ‘democracy’ status will be granted to the US," he said.

The Russian top diplomat reiterated that the US has already attempted to do so in late 2021, calling "a summit for democracy." "It is enough to look at the list of those invited to understand that a principle of those loyal or needed for Washington was used, nothing else. If you are loyal and needed, then you will be promoted to the rank of ‘democracy’," he noted.