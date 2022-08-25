PM of Belarus to meet his Russian counterpart in Kyrgyzstan

MINSK, August 25. /TASS/. Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko has left for Kyrgyzstan where he will take part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council (EIC) and hold a number of bilateral meetings with the heads of government from EAEC member countries, the Belarusian government announced on Thursday.

The Belarusian premier will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Russia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the Belarusian Council of Ministers said.

Delegates to an EIC meeting to be held in Cholpon-Ata will discuss a range of priority projects for the integration of transport infrastructure of EAEC member countries and further work to expand the use of national currencies in mutual trade.