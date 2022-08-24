Russian embassy says food supply problems started long before special operation

WASHINGTON, August 24. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Washington on Wednesday said food supply problems in the global market started long before the Russian special military operation and were exacerbated by Western sanctions on Russia.

"We noted the diligently executed by the State Department - this fact however did not get one iota closer to describing the real situation - publication with the next sweeping insinuations addressed to our country. We refer to Russia allegedly ‘misinforming’ the international community on the current situation in global food markets. In violation of logic and cause-and-effect relationships, this stream of ‘slogans’ with references to certain ‘credible reports’ has inspired the authors to make the same old ridiculous accusations. Blocking the export of Ukrainian grain, plundering agricultural products, attacking merchant shipping, weaponizing global hunger… And to top it off - ‘disinformation campaign’ allegedly carried out by Moscow together with the People's Republic of China," the embassy said on Telegram.

The Russian diplomats said "negative trends in the food markets had manifested itself long before the start of the special military operation in Ukraine."

"Further aggravation of global disruptions in agricultural supply chains occurred with the introduction of suicidal sanctions by Western countries led by the United States. Naturally, not only their authors suffered from them," the embassy said. "Despite the repeated assurances about the alleged ‘exemptions’ from imposed illegal restrictions, private companies are still afraid to conduct routine trading operations with Russian economic operators."

This includes, according to the embassy’s comments, prohibiting vessels from entering ports, discrimination in cargo insurance, restrictions on the posting of payments.

"It is impossible to talk about the normalization of the situation in the agricultural sphere until the supply chains of Russian food, fertilizers and raw materials for their production have been restored," the embassy said.

"We call on Washington to move from demagoguery and empty promises to the real removal of obstacles in order to strengthen world food security. Russia is one of the largest suppliers of food products in the world. We are interested in stabilizing the markets and we will make all necessary efforts to achieve that," the diplomats said.