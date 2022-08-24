Russian ambassador hopes Japan will help stop Ukraine’s attacks against Zaporozhye NPP

TOKYO, August 24. /TASS/. Russia’s ambassador to Japan, Mikhail Galuzin, hopes that the Japanese government will do everything in its powers to put an end to the Ukrainian military’s attacks against the Zaporozhye NPP.

"We hope that the government of Japan, the only country in the world that has suffered from nuclear weapons, and it should be remembered, American ones, will do everything possible for the sake of ending the Ukrainian army’s attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and preventing a catastrophe looming over Europe today," Galuzin said in messages posted his behalf on the Russian embassy’s pages in social networks on Wednesday.

Galuzin rejected accusations by Japanese officials Russia was involved in the aggravation of the situation at the nuclear power plant. "We are obliged to stress that the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is being shelled by the Ukrainian army, and not by our country. Russia presented exhaustive evidence to this effect at a meeting of the UN Security Council on August 23," Galuzin added.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in Energodar is controlled by Russian troops. Over the past few days, Ukrainian forces have delivered several strikes on the NPP’s premises, using, among other things, drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. The majority of attacks have been deflected by air defense systems, however, shells hit some infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of a nuclear waste storage facility.

On August 19, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi announced that active negotiations were underway on sending the agency’s mission to the ZNPP.