Russia concerned by aggravation of situation on Korean Peninsula — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russia is concerned about the situation on the Korean Peninsula, which has escalated in connection with the resumption of joint military drills conducted by the US and the Republic of Korea, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary distributed on Wednesday.

"We are concerned about the development of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, which has recently escalated in connection with the resumption of large-scale joint military drills conducted by the US and the Republic of Korea, as well as provocative sending of propaganda materials to North Korea from South Korea," the diplomat pointed out.

According to Zakharova, Moscow considers "such actions, which cause serious concern in Pyongyang, to be counterproductive and dangerous."