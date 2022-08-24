IAEA’s visit to Zaporozhye plant could help reduce tensions — Erdogan’s spokesman

ANKARA, August 24. /TASS/. A visit by an International Atomic Energy Agency delegation to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant could help reduce tensions, the spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ibrahim Kalin, said in an interview with CNN on Wednesday.

The IAEA could possibly visit the Zaporozhye NPP shortly, and the visit would stop the tensions for a while, Turkey’s TRT television quoted Kalin as saying.

"Nobody, including Russia, wants a nuclear disaster," he said. Turkey wants to ensure the safety of the nuclear power plant by calling on international delegations, he added.

Russia expects an IAEA delegation to visit the Zaporozhye plant in late August or early September, Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said earlier.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye NPP is controlled by Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces delivered strikes against the facility using unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launch systems, the Russian Defense Ministry has said. In most cases, such attacks are repelled by air defense systems, but several shells managed to hit infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of the nuclear waste storage. On August 19, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that active negotiations were underway to send a mission to the nuclear facility.