Russian embassy outraged by US remarks on journalist Dugina’s murder

WASHINGTON, August 24. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in the United States on Tuesday expressed its outrage with the approach Washington has taken to report about the murder of journalist Darya Dugina.

"We are deeply outraged that the US authorities took advantage of this terrible tragedy to once again spread a set of irresponsible Russophobic statements," the embassy said in a statement.

According to the US embassy, "the administration gives the public the impression that the Russian authorities are responsible for the death of their own citizen and the true patriot of Russia." "At the same time, the statements of Ukrainian officials about Kiev's non-involvement in the murder of Darya Dugina are not questioned," the embassy stressed. "In particular, Ned Price, State Department spokesperson, took the liberty to draw a similarity between what had happened and some `false flag operations’ that the Russian Federation had allegedly carried out many times," the statement reads.

"The tragic death of the young politician was a shock to Russian people. This terrorist attack cannot be the reason for another shameless speculation on the part of the State Department," the embassy concluded.

Journalist Darya Dugina, 29, was killed when an explosive device went off in a car that she was driving on a highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy, in the Moscow Region, late on August 20. On August 22, the Federal Security Service, the FSB, told TASS that Dugina’s murder had been solved. According to the federal agency, it had been masterminded by the Ukrainian secret services and carried out by Ukrainian national Natalia Vovk, who fled to Estonia following the killing.