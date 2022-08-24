Russian envoy calls for revival of New START inspections as soon as possible

WASHINGTON, August 24. /TASS/. A resumption of full-fledged inspections under the New START Treaty as soon as possible serves the interests of both Russia and the United States, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov told TASS on Tuesday.

"It is in the interests of both Russia and the United States to promptly return to the full-fledged inspection regime," the Russian diplomat said when asked to comment on recent statements by the US Department of State regarding New START inspections.

The ambassador said reviving the inspections would require implementing in full the principles of equality. "The New START verification mechanism cannot function one-sided. The Treaty is based on principles of equality and mutual consideration of interests. Until they are fully implemented, resumption of inspections is detrimental to us," Antonov explained.

"We continue to work with the US side to resolve the issues at hand. Washington should not in word but in deed demonstrate adherence to the Treaty and a good faith commitment to its obligations," the Russian diplomat concluded.

At a briefing on Monday, Ned Price, spokesman for the US Department of State, said the sanctions imposed by Washington were "fully compatible" with New START and did "not prevent" Russian inspectors from conducting inspections under the treaty in the United States.

Russia earlier informed the United States that it was temporarily pausing inspections at its facilities covered by the New START Treaty. The Russian Foreign Ministry explained that Moscow was forced to resort to such actions "due to Washington’s persistence in implicitly restarting inspections on conditions that do not take into account the existing realities, create unilateral advantages for the United States and actually strip Russia of the right to carry out inspections on US soil.".