Russia hopes IAEA mission may visit Zaporozhye NPP by early September — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 24. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the International Atomic Energy Agency’s delegation will finally visit the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in late August or early September, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told reporters on Tuesday.

"I hope as soon as perhaps late August-early September the [IAEA’s] new mission may take place," he said.

Technical details of a trip by an IAEA delegation are still being discussed, Nebenzya said, while Russia "agreed to the [IAEA] mission as early as early June," he recalled.

"It was not our fault that the mission was not effected at that time," the Russia envoy emphasized.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is controlled by Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces delivered strikes against the facility using unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launch systems, the Russian Defense Ministry has said. In most cases, such attacks are repelled by air defense systems, but several shells managed to hit infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of the nuclear waste storage. On August 19, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that active negotiations were underway to send a mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.