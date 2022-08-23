Russia’s UN envoy says Moscow calls on UN to resolutely condemn killing of Dugina by Kiev

UNITED NATIONS, August 23. /TASS/. Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya on Tuesday said Moscow is calling on the UN to strongly condemn the killing of journalist and public figure Darya Dugina by Kiev.

He made the statement at a UN Security Council meeting on the Zaporozhye power plant that has been called by Russia.

"We note that this crime was condemned by the official representative of the US State Department. We call on the Security Council and the UN leadership to strongly condemn this latest crime by the Kiev regime. It [the Kiev regime] not only actively uses nuclear blackmail, shelling the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and holding, essentially, the population of Europe hostage, but also crossed the line by resorting to physical reprisals against unwanted civilians from among foreign citizens," he said.

The Russian diplomat said that the Russian "competent authorities are investigating."

"They have tentatively established that the Ukrainian special services are behind this monstrous crime," Nebenzia continued. "The identity of its direct perpetrator, who is associated with the nationalist battalion Azov (banned in Russia), has been established. She managed to escape from justice to Estonia."

Nebenzia said that Dugina was 29 years old.

"Her life was cut short at its prime. Due to her professional activities, the journalist has long been in the crosshairs of Ukrainian nationalists. Here is a photo of her from the infamous Mirotvorets website, which we have repeatedly talked about," the diplomat added, showing a printout from the site. They openly flaunt her murder: As you can see, Darya's photo is crossed out with the inscription "terminated".

Darya Dugina, 29, worked as a journalist, including covering the events in Donbass. The journalist was killed on the evening of August 20, when her car was blown up on outside Moscow. The Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, told TASS on Monday that Dugina’s murder had been solved. According to the agency, it had been masterminded by the Ukrainian secret services and executed by Ukrainian national Natalia Vovk, who fled to Estonia following the crime.