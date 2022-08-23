Russia ready to offer all-round assistance in organizing IAEA visit to Zaporozhye NPP

UNITED NATIONS, August 23. /TASS/. Russia expects that the IAEA mission’s visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant will take place in the near future and is ready to offer all-round assistance in its organization, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"From the very first day, we have been supporting the IAEA’s and its Director General Rafeal Grossi’s efforts at the Zaporozhye NPP," he said at the Russia-initiated meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP. he said at the Russia-initiated meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP. "We have done our best to organize a visit by the agency’s experts to the plant as far back as June. We gave our consent for this mission on June 3. The visit was scuttled back then not through our fault. Today, we hear absurd speculations in foreign media that Western countries literally pressed Russia to give its consent for the organization of such a mission."

"We expect that the IAEA mission will finally take place in the near future and the agency’s specialists will be able to see the real situation at the nuclear plant. We are ready to offer all-round assistance in organizing this mission," he added.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces delivered several strikes at its territory using unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launch systems. It most cases, such attacks are repelled by air defense systems but several shells hit infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of the nuclear waste storage.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on August 19 that talks were underway on sending an agency’s mission to the Zaporozhye NPP.