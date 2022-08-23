Nuclear security situation at Zaporozhye NPP keeps on degrading — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 23. /TASS/. The nuclear security situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has degraded over the past several weeks, with Ukrainian troops continuing to shell the plant literally every day, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"Some two weeks have passed since the previous meeting on the Zaporozhye NPP and the situation with nuclear security there has degraded," he said at the Russia-initiated meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP.

"Ukrainian troops continue shelling of the plant’s territory and the city of Energodar nearly every day, creating a real risk of a radiation accident at the Zaporozhye NPP with catastrophic consequences for the entire European continent," he stressed.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces delivered several strikes at its territory using unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launch systems. It most cases, such attacks are repelled by air defense systems but several shells hit infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of the nuclear waste storage.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on August 19 that talks were underway on sending an agency’s mission to the Zaporozhye NPP.