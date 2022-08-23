Russia hopes that Paris sees danger of attacks against Zaporozhye NPP — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that the French side understands the risks of conniving at Ukraine’s attacks against the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and will be able to call its "client" in Kiev to order, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"We call on Western countries to stop pandering to the geopolitical ambitions and whims of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s regime and focus on the interests of nuclear security. Further conniving at Ukraine’s attacks against the Zaporozhye NPP is not merely criminal, it may become ‘a shot in the head.’ We hope that Paris understands that and will finally be able to stop its presumptuous ‘client’ in Kiev," she said in a commentary posted on the Russian foreign ministry’s website.

She also noted that several Western media have distorted reports about Tuesday’s telephone conversation between Russian and French Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Catherine Colonna. "They present it as though the French side ‘pushed through’ its position. But in fact, Sergey Lavrov set things straight and strongly called on Paris to influence its advisees in Kiev, who recklessly continue to shell the Zaporozhye NPP, the city of Energodar and adjacent territories," she explained.

"It was told to the French minister, and not only once, that Russia gave its consent for an international IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye NPP, Paris is stubbornly insisting on, as far back as June 3," Zakharova went on to say. "Both the UN Secretariat and the IAEA are fully aware of that. Moreover, the French colleagues know it too, although they are demanding some extra explanations from the Russia side."

The spokeswoman stressed that Moscow has repeatedly explained the situation around the IAEA mission, including publicly. "We deeply regret that the [IAEA] mission has not yet been organized. As is known, it is a deplorable result of the UN Secretariat’s dirty games. If now our Western colleagues, including in Paris, believe that the events trend to the practical implementation of this responsible visit, it can be seen as an important and positive change in their approach. Until now, Kiev’s sponsors have been seeking to scuttle the IAEA mission by conniving at the Kiev regime’s permanent provocations, including dangerous attacks on the Zaporozhye NPP," she noted.

According to Zakharova, Russia, like anyone else, is interested in the IAEA mission to the nuclear plant so that IAEA experts "could see the consequences of Ukraine’s attacks with their own eye and give an unbiassed assessment of what is going on."

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces delivered several strikes at its territory using unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launch systems. It most cases, such attacks are repelled by air defense systems but several shells hit infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of the nuclear waste storage.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on August 19 that talks were underway on sending an agency’s mission to the Zaporozhye NPP.