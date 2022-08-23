West tries to drive wedge between Russia, Serbia — Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev met with Serbia’s visiting Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin in Moscow on Tuesday, warning that the West was trying to drive a wedge between the Russian and Serbian peoples.

"The Russian side drew attention to the fact that the West’s strategic aim is to drive a wedge between the people of Russia and Serbia," the Security Council’s press-service quoted Patrushev as saying.

In addition, Patrushev expressed concern about the revival of neo-Nazi and neo-Fascist ideas in Europe. "If in the 20th century the West preferred to turn a blind eye to the emergence of fascism, in the 21st century a number of Western countries directly support neo-Nazism, using it for their geopolitical purposes. That said, they present their actions as ‘the development of democracy’," the Russian security chief pointed out.

Patrushev and Vulin exchanged views on key issues of regional and international security, and also discussed further plans for cooperation between the countries on the track of security, with special attention focused on bilateral cooperation to act against terrorism and threats in cyberspace, the press service added.