Russia, Syria to prepare package of bilateral documents by year end — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The Russian-Syrian commission on trade and economic cooperation plans to hold a full-fledged meeting before the end of the year and will prepare a package of bilateral documents for the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at a press conference following talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

"In terms of the economy, the coordinating role of the permanent Russian-Syrian commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation was affirmed. The most recent meeting of its co-chairs was held in Moscow in May of this year. We agreed to hold a full-fledged meeting before the end of the year, for which we will prepare a substantial package of documents," Lavrov said.

The Minister further stated that Russia and Syria are working together to improve cooperation in all areas. "We discussed our bilateral partnership in great detail. It covers virtually all aspects of bilateral relations. We share a desire to expand our cooperation in all areas," the minister added.