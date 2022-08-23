Finnish president in no hurry to enhance ties with Russia

STOCKHOLM, August 23. /TASS/. Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto said that the time to improve ties with Russia has not yet come during a coordinating meeting with the leaders of Finnish diplomatic missions in Helsinki on Tuesday.

"Under the current conditions little is left of the past relations between Finland and Russia. Trust has been lost and there are no signs of a new beginning. Now is not the time to improve these ties," he asserted.

The Finnish leader said that the current crisis in the Nordic country’s relations with Russia was "ice-cold" comparing it to the Cold War era. "There are no opportunities for dialogue practically on every track," he said.

That said, Niinisto added that "it is important to keep the remaining communication channels [with Russia] open even if currently they are not being actively used." In particular, he mentioned "cooperation on navigational security issues in the Gulf of Finland where interaction continues."

In early July, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde as well as the envoys of 30 NATO countries signed protocols for the two Nordic countries to enter NATO at an official ceremony at the alliance’s headquarters. Helsinki and Stockholm will join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization once the documents are ratified by all the members of the US-led military bloc.