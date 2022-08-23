Putin discusses upcoming SCO summit in Samarkand with his Tajik counterpart — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with his Tajok counterpart Emomali Rahmon, the presidents discussed the upcoming SCO summit in Uzbekistan in September, the Kremlin press service reported.

"They [the presidents] discussed some topical issues of further development of friendly Russian-Tajiki relations, as well as the topic of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand in September," the statement said.

According to the press service of the Tajik leader, Putin and Rakhmon also "exchanged opinions on topical international problems and some issues of regional cooperation, including ensuring regional security with an emphasis on the situation in Afghanistan".

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue contacts on these issues and noted the importance of further building of multifaceted cooperation between the parties.

The SCO summit is scheduled for September 15-16. Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are currently members of the organization. The observer countries are Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia; the partner countries are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka. Recently, many states have expressed their desire to join the SCO. In particular, it is expected that during the Samarkand Summit Iran will complete the procedure of joining the association, and that Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia will be granted dialogue partner status. Belarus's application to join the SCO as a full-fledged member is also under study.