Top Russian security official welcomes idea of reforming SCO based on political reality

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev supports the idea of reforming the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) based on the current geopolitical environment.

The previously unreleased fragments of his address were published in the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper on Tuesday. The Security Council confirmed the authenticity of the quotations to TASS.

"I believe that it’s important to fully support this initiative," he said, addressing a meeting of security council secretaries from SCO member states in Uzbekistan’s capital of Tashkent on August 19.

SCO leaders are expected to discuss a draft reform package at a summit slated to be held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 15-16. According to earlier reports, about 30 documents that are planned to be adopted at the summit have been agreed on. They include concepts and programs aimed at boosting regional trade, industrial cooperation and transport ties.

Earlier, SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming emphasized the need to adapt the organization to the current situation in order to make it more effective.

The SCO, established in 2001, currently comprises Russia, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. SCO observers include Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia. Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey are dialogue partners. Many other countries announced their desire to join the SCO. In particular, a procedure for Iran’s SCO accession will be completed at the Samarkand summit, while Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia will be granted dialogue partner status. Belarus’ request to join the SCO as a full member is under consideration.