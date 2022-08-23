Russian envoy urges Japan to stop ‘dismantling Russian-Japanese ties’

TOKYO, August 23. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Tokyo Mikhail Galuzin has branded the Japanese government’s decision to continue sanctions pressure on Moscow over the situation in Ukraine as an unfriendly step which postpones the prospects of returning bilateral relations back to normal.

Due to this, he urged Tokyo to stop "dismantling the Russian-Japanese ties which does not benefit Japan itself at all," on the embassy’s Telegram channel. "An unfriendly, nearsighted and counterproductive step. It won’t affect the consistent operation of Russia’s armed forces in Ukraine in any way, the economy of our country will continue to weather all these restrictions while, undoubtedly, it postpones even more the prospects of the Russian-Japanese relations returning to normal," the diplomat said. According to the envoy, Russia calls on "the Japanese side for a sober and realistic approach."

On Tuesday, a ministerial meeting on the situation in Ukraine was held in Tokyo. According to Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hirokazu Matsuno, during the meeting, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed "to continue reacting diplomatically in close cooperation with the Group of Seven," including the sanctions.

Earlier, the Japanese authorities approved several packages of restrictions against Russia over the situation in Ukraine. The sanctions target more than 700 people from Russia, Belarus, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as well as over 200 Russian and Belarusian companies and organizations. In addition, Japan froze the assets of Otkritie Bank, Novikombank, Sovcombank, VTB, Rossiya Bank, Promsvyazbank and VEB.RF, as well as of about 40 Russian organizations and companies. The list of goods and technologies prohibited for export includes over 400 items, including semiconductors, equipment for maritime and aviation security, telecommunications equipment, military products, including weapons, software, oil refining equipment and industrial electric equipment. Additionally, there is a ban on exports of luxury items and on gold imports from Russia.