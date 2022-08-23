Ukrainian shelling leaves over 1,200 subscribers without electricity in Gorlovka — mayor

DONETSK, August 23. /TASS/. The settlement of the Kochegarka mine near Gorlovka, DPR, has partially lost power due to Ukrainian shelling, which has left a total of 1,210 subscribers without electricity, Gorlovka Mayor Ivan Prikhodko reported Tuesday.

"The shelling by Ukrainian Armed Forces has partially disrupted power in the settlement of the Kochegarka mine. A total of 1,210 subscribers are currently without electricity," he said on his Telegram channel.

According to the mayor, the Ukrainian forces also shelled the settlement of Shterovka, which resulted in a fire at a gas pipeline. Specialists are working at the scene, he said.

According to the DPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Coordination and Control Center, the Ukrainian forces have already shelled Gorlovka for five times since 05:00, firing a total of 24 152-mm shells.