Moscow ready to welcome Serbian foreign minister at any convenient time — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Moscow is glad to welcome Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic any time he finds convenient, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday during a meeting with visiting Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin.

"We will be glad to see the Serbian foreign minister in Moscow at any convenient time," he said, adding that despite the difficult international situation, dialogue is developing at all levels.

"Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia speak over the phone, coordinate their positions and further actions. Contacts are maintained within the intergovernmental committee of trade, economic and scientific cooperation, the commission on military-technical cooperation continues to work," he noted.

Lavrov also said he regrets that his visit to Belgrade in June was scuttled. "Those who scuttled it at the order from their bosses should finally see that their dirty tricks will nit be able to shake the Russian-Serbian relations, which rest on durable friendship between our peoples and have deep historic ties, spiritual and civilizational roots," Lavrov stressed.