State Duma Council to discuss situation around Zaporozhye NPP on August 25

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The Council of the Russian State Duma, or lower parliament house, will gather for an extraordinary meeting on August 25 to discuss the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the Duma press service said on Monday after Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin’s meeting with the faction leaders.

"State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin met with the leaders of the Duma factions. They discussed the initiative of Communist Party faction leader Gennady Zyuganov concerning the necessity to call an extraordinary session of the State Duma Council to discuss the issue of security threats to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant from the Kiev regime. It was decided to call a State Duma Council meeting on August 25," it said. "They also discussed the tragic death of [journalist] Darya Dugina."

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces delivered several strikes at its territory using unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launch systems. It most cases, such attacks are repelled by air defense systems, but several shells hit infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of the nuclear waste storage.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on August 19 that talks were underway on sending an agency’s mission to the Zaporozhye NPP.