MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces delivered a strike on Energodar in the vicinity of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant resulting in one civilian killed and one wounded, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration said on Monday.

"Zelensky’s militants are hitting Energodar with heavy artillery! Strikes in the vicinity of a thermal power plant have been recorded, preliminarily, using American long-range artillery weapons, one civilian was killed, another one sustained shrapnel chest wounds, medical specialists are fighting for his life," Vladimir Rogov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Zaporozhye thermal power plant is in the immediate vicinity of the nuclear plant. Both facilities have been repeatedly shelled by the Ukrainian militants.