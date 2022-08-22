Russia takes all measures to prevent tragedy at Zaporozhye nuke plant — lawmaker

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia has taken all necessary measures to prevent a tragedy at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, LDPR leader and Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky said.

"Today we hear more and more about countries supporting Kiev with arms rather than about concerns over the situation around the nuclear plant, around Energodar, around a situation that could repeat Chernobyl in case of any terrorist act. Therefore, the Russian side has taken all measures to prevent something like this from happening," he said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast on Monday.

He also called on the UN and other international, including parliamentary, institutions to cooperate with Russia in the field of nuclear safety.

As Slutsky recalled, lawmakers may discuss the situation around the the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and an appeal to international institutions and parliaments around the world regarding the safety of nuclear facilities at a Duma Council extraordinary meeting.

On August 18, Slutsky said that the talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, which took place in Lvov, gave no guarantees of stopping nuclear blackmail from the Ukrainian side. Slutsky stressed that the situation around the Zaporozhye plant is only heating up.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, located in the city of Energodar, is under Russian troops’ control. Recently, Ukrainian forces have carried out several strikes on the territory of the plant, using drones, heavy artillery, and multiple rocket launchers. In most cases, the attacks are repelled by air defense systems, but shells have already hit infrastructure, and the nuclear waste storage facility area. On August 19, IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency - TASS) Director General Rafael Grossi announced that active negotiations were underway to send an IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.