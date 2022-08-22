Russia exposes absurdity of attempts to blame it for shelling ZNPP — envoy in Geneva

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia in its contacts with international organizations exposes the absurdity of Kiev’s accusations it is responsible for shelling the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russa’s permanent representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, said on Monday.

"As far as Geneva is concerned, we are trying to emphasize this subject and to show the absurdity of situations in which Russia is accused of shelling this nuclear power plant, because it is Russia that currently maintains the security of the NPP," he said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock TV channel.

Gatilov remarked that the West's reaction to reports the Zaporozhye NPP was exposed to bombardments could be described as "selectively neutral."

"That is, they say that the shellings are going on, but they don't mention who is to blame for this," the diplomat added.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in Energodar is controlled by Russian troops. Over the past few days, Ukrainian forces have delivered several strikes on the NPP’s premises, using, among other things, drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. The majority of attacks have been deflected by air defense systems, however, shells hit some infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of a nuclear waste storage facility.

On August 19, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi announced that active negotiations were underway on sending the agency’s mission to ZNPP.