US hides offensive potential by stationing ABM systems in Asia-Pacific, says key official

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said that the deployment of Washington’s anti-ballistic missile (ABM) systems in the Asia-Pacific Region (APAC) is particularly dangerous because by doing so the US is camouflaging its offensive potential.

"US moves stationing anti-ballistic missile systems in the region represent a particular danger to strategic stability. By using these supposedly defensive weapons, the Americans are camouflaging the deployment of offensive potential in the region," he said during video consultations with his colleagues from the countries belonging to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Monday.

The Russian top security official noted that the Madrid NATO summit on June 28-30, which approved the alliance’s new strategic concept testified to the West’s desire to expand geopolitically to Asia. The concept provides for the inclusion of the Asia-Pacific Region in NATO’s sphere of responsibility. By now, according to him, "a consistent militarization of the Asia-Pacific space is underway, with the American, NATO, and Japanese presence mounting in regional waters, including the South China Sea."

"In order to mask their shady schemes, Washington and its satellites present themselves as the only possible backer and defender of the Asian peoples. Behind this screen, the Americans continue to ramp up pressure, flood the region with weapons and contingents and stage provocations," the secretary of the Russian Security Council emphasized.