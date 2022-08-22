Problem of terrorism requires crackdown on transborder crime — Russan Security Council

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The fight against terrorism will not yield results without solving the problem of transnational crime and drug trafficking, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev, said at consultations by high representatives of Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) responsible for security issues on Monday.

"One should not hope for a solution of the problem of terrorism without proper fight against transnational crime or drug trafficking. In this regard, within the framework of our dialogue, it is of particular importance to establish diversified practical cooperation," Patrushev said.

He recalled that against a background of the growing scale of the threat in this area, Russia and ASEAN were coordinating a working plan for cooperation in the counter-terrorism and anti-crime sphere for 2022-2025. Patrushev spoke in favor of giving a fresh impetus to this process and for using the potential of the joint the Russia-ASEAN joint working group on countering terrorism.

"We continue to observe the return of international terrorist organizations’ militants from the Middle East to Southeast Asia, as well as the strengthening of radical Islamists’ positions in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines. The radicals are spreading their ideas among the broad masses of the population using the most advanced technologies," Patrushev said. "Given the problems in the region, such as transnational crime and migration, we intend to continue strengthening the human resources of the law enforcement agencies of the ASEAN member-states," he assured.

Patrushev also recalled that in recent years, in response to the ASEAN countries’ interest, Russia had increased the number of students at the annual courses the Interior Ministry and the federal security service FSB run for its partners from the association. "We are counting on further interaction and practical cooperation through ASEANAPOL," Patrushev concluded.