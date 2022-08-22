Russia said to deliver several helicopters and fighter jets to Mali

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 22. /TASS/. Russia has delivered several helicopters and fighter jets to Mali, as the African country battles international terrorism, a source engaged in military technical cooperation told TASS.

"That is not purely military-technical cooperation, but rather a special project. There were several helicopters and several fighter jets from those at the Russian defense agency’s disposal among the aircraft delivered to Mali," the source said on the sidelines of the Army 2022 international forum just over outside Moscow.

TASS could obtain no official confirmation.

Earlier this month, AFP quoted Mali’s defense chief, Colonel Sadio Camara, as saying that his country was currently beefing up its reconnaissance and attack capabilities with L-39 and Su-25 aircraft and Mi-24P attack helicopters which he said were being added to the already delivered Mi-35 and Mi-24 machines.

Russia’s Defense Ministry pledged in mid-August to continue offering comprehensive assistance to Mali’s legitimate government in its fight against terrorism.

Mali has survived two military coups since the summer of 2020, with the events taking place amid Bamako’s fight against jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (both outlawed in Russia). Mali’s military leaders have proposed holding elections in December 2025.