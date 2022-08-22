US, allies rely on monopolarity, might-makes-right tactic — Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The United States and its satellites in their policies rely on monopolarity, the might-makes-right tactic and domination of so-called Western values, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev, said during consultations by video link with his counterparts from the member-states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Monday.

He pointed out that "not all states are satisfied with the security system that has developed around ASEAN, as well as the role Russia plays in maintaining unity and strengthening the association's positions on the world scene."

"The United States and its satellites are implementing a fundamentally different approach to international relations, based on the principles of unipolarity, the might-makes-right tactic and the dominance of so-called Western values, the monopoly of which belongs to America," Patrushev said.

He noted that global processes were currently drifting from the Euro-Atlantic to the Asia-Pacific Region (APR). In terms of economic parameters Asia has already overtaken Europe, and in many ways, it is even ahead of the United States. Patrushev believes "it is quite natural that the positions of regional players are strengthening and the ASEAN states are reasonably raising the issue of maintaining a reliable architecture of equal and indivisible security in the Asia-Pacific Region based on multipolar principles while keeping the interests of all players in balance."

"For its part, Russia is also interested in promoting collective security mechanisms in the region, establishing fair and truly democratic formats for interstate cooperation," Patrushev said.