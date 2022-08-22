Top Russian security official to hold consultations with ASEAN counterparts

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev will hold video conference consultations with his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Monday.

According to the Russian Security Council, the parties are expected to exchange views on security issues in the Asia-Pacific region.

The first consultations took place in June 2021. Patrushev pointed out then that the international community was facing significant difficulties in terms of global integration processes amid growing protectionism and a struggle for spheres of influence. The Russian security official stressed that those trends posed a threat to the national interests of Russia and the ASEAN nations. Patrushev was confident that cooperation between Russia and ASEAN would continue to play an important role in maintaining global stability and reducing tensions.

Patrushev regularly represents Russia during various consultations on security issues. In particular, he held a meeting with his counterparts from Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states on August 18.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, founded in 1967, comprises ten countries: Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEAN maintains dialogue partnership with the European Union and ten countries, including Russia. The latest Russia-ASEAN summit took place via video conference in October 2021.