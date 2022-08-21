Russian diplomat explains his tweets to Austrian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov visited Austria’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday where he explained the meaning of his statements on another US military aid package to Ukraine.

"Visited the MFA of Austria. Upon request explained the real meaning of my tweet on weapons supplies to Ukraine. Underlined that it related exclusively to the Kiev’s policy of endless accumulation of weapons and total rejection of diplomacy," he wrote on Twitter.

He added that this policy serves to prolong the current situation and continued suffering and does not demonstrate due compassion and care for the local population. "This was the thrust of my tweet and immediate follow-on comments," the diplomat emphasized.

"I categorically rejected the dirty attempts to misinterpret my words as a call for genocide," the envoy asserted.

On Saturday, the Austrian Foreign Ministry reported that it had summoned Ulyanov over his remarks on another package of US military aid for Ukraine.