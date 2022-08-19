Security to be tightened at Zaporozhye energy facilities — authorities

MELITOPOL, August 19. /TASS/. Security will be tightened at the Zaporozhye Region’s energy facilities after the Ukrainian special services blew up a high-voltage power line pylon in Melitopol on August 17, a member of the Zaporozhye Region military-civilian administration’s council, Vladimir Rogov, told TASS on Friday.

"Yes, of course, [security will be tightened], to the extent the human and other resources permit," said Rogov, the chair of the movement We are with Russia.

At the same time, Rogov noted that enhanced security measures were already effective at the region’s energy facilities, but the law enforcement and security personnel available was still not enough to guarantee the security of energy facilities 100%.

On Friday, Rogov said that on August 17, Ukraine’s special services blew up a high-voltage power line pylon in Melitopol. Another sabotage attempt was upset. The explosion’s aim was to disrupt the operation of the unified energy system of the Zaporozhye Region.

Earlier, Rogov said that in July 2022, up to 12 terrorist attacks were prevented in the Zaporozhye Region. The region’s authorities stress that Kiev is trying to interfere with the efforts to restore life to normal. Recent months saw assassination attempts against officials and explosions near the head office of the Zaporozhye Region’s police force and at a power plant in Berdyansk.