Nothing to announce yet in terms of dates for IAEA visit to Zaporozhye NPP — UN official

UNITED NATIONS, August 19. /TASS/. There is nothing to announce at this time about when an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission will visit the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary general Farhan Haq said at a briefing on Friday.

"At this stage, there's nothing to announce. We've already made clear that we have the ability and the mechanisms that can help bring an IAEA team via Kiev to Zaporozhye and once the necessary agreements are in place, we would be prepared to do that," he pointed out.

According to the Kremlin press service, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Emmanuel Macron of France held a telephone conversation earlier on Friday, highlighting "the importance of sending an IAEA mission to the nuclear plant as soon as possible to assess the real situation on the ground." Russia reaffirmed its readiness to provide the necessary assistance to IAEA inspectors, the Kremlin added. The Elysee Palace, in turn, pointed out that Russia had agreed to a proposal on the mission’s deployment.