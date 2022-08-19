Outskirts of Energodar come again under shelling by Ukrainian forces — official

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces again opened fire on the outskirts of Energodar city, home to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, on Friday night, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the civil-military administration of the Zaporozhye Region, said on Rossiya-1 television channel.

"Now the noise can be heard here. But the incoming strikes may [hit] somewhere on the outskirts of the city or maybe even outside the city, probably in Kamenka-Dneprovskaya or Vodyanoye," he said. "The incoming strikes can be heard in Energodar, but I cannot yet say where they are hitting."

Earlier Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that on Friday, August 19, Kiev was plotting to stage a highly publicized false flag at the Zaporozhye NPP. According to the Defense Ministry, during UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ visit to Ukraine Kiev is seeking to accuse Russia of creating "a man-made catastrophe" and nuclear terrorism, carrying out strikes on the nuclear power plant from the city of Nikopol.

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in the city of Energodar, is under control of Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces have conducted several strikes on the plant, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers. In most cases, the attacks were repelled by air defense systems, but some shells hit the plant’s infrastructure as well as the nuclear waste storage facility area.