Macron shares concerns over Zaporozhye NPP in telephone conversation with Putin

PARIS, August 19. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his concern about the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the Elysee Palace said in a communique following the conversation, adding that the two leaders would discuss the issue in several days’ time again.

"The French president once again expressed his concerns about the risks the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP is fraught with, and stressed the need for sending a mission of IAEA experts to the plant as soon as possible," the communique reads.

The communique says "the presidents will talk again on this issue (IAEA mission to the ZNPP - TASS) in the coming days after consultations at the expert level and before the deployment of this mission."

The communique says the Russian side agrees with the proposal for an IAEA mission.

Chronology of conversations

The conversation took place at Macron’s initiative. The French president is vacationing at his summer residence Fort Bregancon (Var department) in the south of France.

It was the first conversation between the two leaders since May 28, when they had a three-way telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz taking part. The previous bilateral conversation between Putin and Macron took place on May 3, when the Russian leader congratulated Macron on his victory in the April elections.

This year, Macron has repeatedly held telephone conversations with Putin. Their total duration, according to the French leader, exceeded 100 hours.