Cyprus, Greece oppose bans on Russian tourist visa — Politico

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Cyprus and Greece stand up with Germany in opposing an EU-wide ban on visas for Russian tourists, Politico said on Friday citing officials from the two countries.

"It would be a decision in the wrong direction," Kornelios Korneliou, the general secretary of Cyprus’ Foreign Ministry told Politico.

"We believe in people-to-people contacts and even Turkish nationals are granted visas by the Cypriot authorities, so we don’t consider that measure has any value for Russians," he added.

The publication reported citing Greek government officials that their country was "also not considering changing the status of Russian visas."