Russian envoy to Vienna says Kiev is uninterested in IAEA mission visit to Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The actions by Ukrainian authorities give the impression that Kiev is not interested in arranging the visit of inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said during an online briefing on Friday.

"The way the Ukrainian side is acting gives the impression that Ukrainians are simply trying to hamper the mission. It seems that they don’t need it at all and the attitude of the Ukrainian side to it is negative," the diplomat said.

About IAEA mission visit

On June 3, the Russian side and the leadership of the IAEA secretariat fully agreed on the route and schedule of the agency's international mission to the Zaporozhye NPP. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi was to head this mission, which also included prominent experts from several countries. Later, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the planned trip was disrupted at the last moment by the Security Department of the United Nations Secretariat.

On August 11, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the demilitarization of the NPP. Commenting on this statement, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that the demilitarization of the Zaporozhye NPP would make it vulnerable to provocations and terrorist attacks.

On August 15, the official representative of the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, said that the visit of IAEA inspectors to the nuclear power plant is possible from Kiev. According to him, the UN Secretariat and the IAEA came to the conclusion that Ukraine has facilities to ensure the logistics and security of the mission. Dujarric also noted that the UN Secretariat is not authorized to block or cancel any activity of the IAEA, which can independently fulfill its mandate.