Envoy warns ‘there will be hell to pay’ if Ukraine triggers nuke plant disaster

MOSCOW, August 19./TASS/. Western experts believe that no disaster is threatening the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, but this assessment is wrong, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told an online briefing on Friday.

"Experts in the West are now actively plugging the idea that a major disaster is not threatening [the NPP] at the moment, that there may be some radiation contamination, but limited in scale. However, according to our military experts, this assessment does not correspond to reality. The risks of an accident are serious. And it would take a very long time to clean up the aftereffects, as it was and still is in the case with the Chernobyl plant," the diplomat noted.

Ulyanov emphasized that in the event of a nuclear accident, a large part of Ukraine, part of Belarus, part of the Russian Federation, and Black Sea coastal countries like Abkhazia, Georgia, Romania and Bulgaria would be affected. Indeed, "there’ll be hell to pay," the diplomat cautioned.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is controlled by Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces delivered strikes against the facility using unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launch systems. In most cases, such attacks are repelled by air defense systems, but several shells managed to hit infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of the nuclear waste storage.

The Zaporozhye NPP is Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant. With a capacity of around 6,000 megawatts, it generated a fourth of Ukraine’s electricity. In March 2022, control over the nuclear plant went to Russia’s forces.