Putin invites Macron’s attention to remaining obstacles to Russian goods export — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Istanbul agreements on grain shipments and export of Russian goods in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday, the Kremlin’s press service said.

"The Russian President informed about the progress in implementing the ‘package’ deal signed on July 22 in Istanbul on shipments of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and export of Russian food and fertilizers to global markets," the Kremlin said.

"The attention was drawn to the fact that obstacles to mentioned Russian exports remain in place, which does not facilitate solution of task related to provision of global food safety," the Kremlin’s press service added.

The package of documents called to solve the problem of foodstuffs and fertilizer supplies to global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul.