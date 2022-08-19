Putin reiterates invitation for experts to visit prison attack site in call with Macron

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated an invitation for UN and ICRC experts to visit a prison attack site in Yelenovka in a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Friday.

"Vladimir Putin reiterated an invitation for experts from the UN Secretariat and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to visit a pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka (the Donetsk People’s Republic), where a large number of Ukrainian POWs were killed in a Ukrainian strike," the statement reads.

According to the Kremlin press service, the presidents of Russia and France agreed to maintain contacts on various issues.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov reported earlier that on July 29, the Ukrainian military had used a US-made HIMARS rocket system to shell a pre-trial detention center near the Yelenovka settlement. The Russian Defense Ministry, in turn, said that Moscow had invited experts from the United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to ensure an impartial investigation into the attack.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres later announced the launch of a fact-finding mission into the attack, which will be led by General Carlos dos Santos Cruz of Brazil.