West underestimates risk of weapons supplies to Kiev — Zaporozhye authorities

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Western countries that supply weapons to Ukraine underestimate the risks involved, the head of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration, Yevgeny Balitsky, said about the attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

He explained that three series of strikes were recorded in Zaporozhye today, mainly on the communities of Vodyanoye and Dneprovka, near the NPP. "We know well that the Europeans, who are now supplying weapons, underestimate the craziness of the regime that will not stop at anything," Balitsky said on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in Energodar is controlled by Russian troops. Over the past few days, Ukrainian forces have delivered several strikes on the NPP’s premises, using, among other things, drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. The majority of attacks have been deflected by air defense systems, however, shells hit some infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of a nuclear waste storage facility.