Russia sees no sign of US readiness to take Ukraine-related warnings seriously

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Moscow so far hasn’t seen any signs of Washington’s readiness to take Moscow’s warnings seriously over to the situation in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Friday.

"No one is underestimating the gravity of the moment and we are conveying all the aspects of the situation. I hope that our assessments and warnings don’t get shelved but become subject for analysis and are properly perceived as signs of a highly concerning and critical moment. We don’t want an escalation and we would like to avoid a situation where the US becomes a party to the conflict. However, so far, we see no signs of the other party’s readiness to take these warnings in a really profound and serious way," Ryabkov noted.

He emphasized that Russia maintained contact with the US over the situation in Ukraine not only through the two countries’ embassies "but also by way of telephone conversations." "I can confirm that the levels where we are conducting this work involve the highest echelons of the current administration in Washington," the Russian deputy foreign minister specified.