NATO’s joint nuclear missions run counter to Non-Proliferation Treaty, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. NATO’s joint nuclear missions run counter to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told an online briefing on Friday.

"I believe that joint nuclear missions play a negative role. Any way you look at it, they clash with Articles 1 and 2 of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, under which nuclear powers pledged not to transfer control over nuclear weapons to non-nuclear nations," he pointed out. "Joint nuclear missions <…> involve the training of pilots, including those from non-nuclear countries, for the use of nuclear weapons. This certainly runs counter to the spirit and letter of the NPT," Ulyanov pointed out.

According to him, "apart from Russia, numerous countries, primarily members of the non-aligned movement, have also expressed concern about it."

"NATO countries claim that when developing the treaty, the bloc - first and foremost, the Americans - and the Soviet Union reached some understandings. Those don’t seem to work and neither can they be confirmed by archived records, we’ve checked them out," the senior diplomat added.