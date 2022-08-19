Japan seeks leadership in global Russophobic movement, Russian security official says

TASHKENT, August 19. /TASS/. Tokyo is pursuing a Russophobic policy as Washington’s loyal vassal but the thing to remember is that the US dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Friday.

"The Americans and their vassals are backing down from resorting to cynical lies, including attempts to rewrite history, in a bid to justify their foreign policy adventures. A case in point is Japan who is eager to take a leading position in the global Russophobic movement," he noted, addressing the 17th meeting of Security Council Secretaries from Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

In this regard, the Russian Security Council secretary mentioned the events of August 6 and 9, 1945 dedicated to the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, where allegations had been made about Moscow’s readiness to use nuclear weapons. "Even UN Secretary General Guterres failed to mention that the US was the only country that had used nuclear weapons. Based on this logic, bombs fell on the Japanese cities from the clear blue sky. However, we all know who dropped them and we will never forget that," Patrushev stressed.

This year, the authorities in the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki decided not to invite Russian and Belarusian representatives to the annual ceremonies commemorating the victims of the atomic bombings due to the situation in Ukraine.