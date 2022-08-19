Potential demilitarized zone around Zaporozhye NPP to lead to greater risks, diplomat says

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The US-led West’s idea to establish a demilitarized zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant would lead to a further increase in risks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said during a 60 Minutes program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Friday.

"This is not the first time that we have heard about a demilitarized zone. All those who sponsor the Kiev regime, that provide it with political, moral, ideological support, have picked up on this topic. Conspiracies are written in one place, that place is Washington. The rest, who work to support Kiev, immediately take it all as a direct order and a guide to action," the diplomat said. "The fact is that a demilitarized zone further increases risks," he contended.

Earlier, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for creating a security perimeter around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The UN chief stressed that the facility should not be used as part of any military operation. Guterres believes that a technical agreement on a safe demilitarization perimeter is urgently needed to secure the area.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, located in the city of Energodar, is under Russian troops’ control. Recently, Ukrainian forces have carried out several strikes on the territory of the plant, using drones, heavy artillery, and multiple rocket launchers. In most cases, the attacks are repelled by air defense systems, but shells have already hit infrastructure, and the nuclear waste storage facility area.