Zaporozhye nuke plant situation remains extremely alarming, Russian envoy says

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. What’s happening at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is extremely alarming, and the Ukrainian military’s shelling of the facility is unacceptable, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in an online briefing Friday.

"As for the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power, it is extremely alarming. What the Ukrainian military is doing by shelling this nuclear facility is absolutely unacceptable," he said.

"So far there have been no serious consequences, but as the IAEA Director General [Raphael Grossi] rightly said at an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council a week ago, at any moment this could end badly," Ulyanov pointed out.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, located in the city of Energodar, is under Russian troops’ control. Recently, Ukrainian forces have carried out several strikes on the territory of the plant, using drones, heavy artillery, and multiple rocket launchers. In most cases, the attacks are repelled by air defense systems, but shells have already hit infrastructure, as well as a nuclear waste storage facility.