US steps for legalizing drugs run counter to international law — Russian envoy in Vienna

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. US actions for legalizing narcotic drugs run counter to international law, Russia’s representative at international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told an online news briefing on Friday.

He recalled that in accordance with the UN conventions narcotic drugs, including marijuana, could only be used for medical and scientific purposes.

"Now the process of their liberalization and legalization is underway. It began in Uruguay back in 2012. Canada followed in 2018. Now it is becoming massive. Ever more countries are beginning to allow the production of marijuana for so-called recreational purposes," he said.

"While in the United States all this is still observed at the federal level, almost two dozen individual states have legalized marijuana. This is a gross violation of international law and national legally binding restrictions. We tried several times to through a spotlight on this issue, and we will be doing this again and again, but the trend is very alarming. Both the integrity of the convention and the effectiveness of the fight against drugs are at risk," Ulyanov warned.