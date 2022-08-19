Erdogan intends to discuss Zaporozhye nuclear plant situation with Putin

ANKARA, August 19. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to discuss the situation around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as he himself told reporters.

"[Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky specifically asked us to make sure that Russia deactivates all mines planted around the nuclear power plant as soon as possible due to the alarming scale of the situation. This is what I meant when I said in Lvov that we did not want another Chernobyl-like disaster. I intend to discuss the issue with Mr. Putin. Russia should take this step to ensure peace," Erdogan pointed out, while talking with members of the presidential press pool upon his return from the Ukrainian city of Lvov where he had met with Zelensky and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. His remarks were broadcast on the TRT TV channel on Friday.

Lvov hosted talks between Erdogan, Zelensky and Guterres on Thursday. The parties agreed that the United Nations would support an IAEA inspection mission to the Zaporozhye plant if Moscow and Kiev approved the visit.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, located in the city of Energodar, is controlled by Russian troops. The Ukrainian military carried out several strikes against the facility in recent days, which particularly involved drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers. Most attacks were repelled by Russia’s air defenses but some infrastructure sites and the nuclear waste storage area were hit.